Source: Saints place second round tender on Deonte Harty (Harris)

Saints placed a second round tender on Deonte Harris. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Saints placed a second round tender on Deonte Harris. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have placed a second round tender on Saints return specialist/receiver Deonte Harty, also known as Deonte Harris, a league source confirmed to FOX 8 sports.

This means if another team wants to sign Harris/Harty, the team would receive a second round pick as compensation. The tender is a one-year deal worth $3.96 million. Harris/Harty had his best season as a receiver last year with 36 receptions and three touchdowns.

