Shoes for Students Louisiana Prepares for Fundraiser

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Sometimes shoes and socks are proof recovery is still happening over a year later here in Southwest Louisiana. And this story started with a phone call.

Leslie Barlow is a Special Education teacher at Maplewood Elementary. She’s been trying to get new shoes onto the feet of the children at her school since last May.

“A young lady up in Ohio gave me a call, and she had that same question, how can we help... And they (parents, administration, other teachers) had the same answer, socks and shoes... And that’s how it began,” Barlow said.

Children filed into their room and were grateful to see their name on a brand-new pair of shoes...however this isn’t the only opportunity to get new shoes to the children of Calcasieu Parish, there’s an auction coming up later this week.

“Check our Facebook page Shoes for Students Louisiana, we’ll have all of our auction items listed there for you to be on them and we will contact the winners as soon as it’s over,” Jennifer Mattison said.

The auction starts Thursday morning at 5 A.M. and closes Friday evening at 9 P.M., and these shoes are doing more for these kids than anyone ever thought possible.

“You ask any teacher, when they walk through the door with a new pair of shoes, their confidence, it changes everything... What their job is, is to learn... And that new pair of shoes... Takes away so many of those things those obstacles, it changes things,” Barlow said.

They say it takes a village to raise a child... And the mission of Shoes for Students Louisiana doesn’t stop at Maplewood Elementary School.

“People from everywhere are helping us reach our goal, and we are just getting started. Our new goal is Calcasieu Parish,” Barlow said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.