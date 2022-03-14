50/50 Thursdays
REPORT: Browns release former LSU WR Jarvis Landry

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept.12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT
CLEVELAND (WAFB) - The Cleveland Browns have released former star LSU wide receiver Jarvis Landry according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Landry will be a free agent once free agency begins on Wednesday, March 16.

The Browns recently acquired Dallas Cowboy wide receiver Amari Cooper on Saturday, March 12 according to ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Back in February Landry voiced his opinions on Twitter, stating that “I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere.

Landry also tweeted that he started the year in the best shape of his life, got hurt in Week 2, came back way too quickly and ended up hurt the entire season and, never heard him mention anything about it.

The former Tiger was a second-round pick of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins and spent four years in Miami before being traded to Cleveland in 2018. Landry is a five-time Pro Bowler and led the NFL in receptions in 2017.

Landry has played in 123 games starting 113 of them with 688 career receptions for 7,598 yards and 37 touchdowns.

