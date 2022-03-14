50/50 Thursdays
Nurse creates chandelier out of 271 Moderna vaccine vials

Laura Weiss used 271 discarded Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vials to create a working chandelier she calls the “Light of Appreciation.” (Source: KUSA)
By Foster Gaines
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT
(KUSA) - A retired nurse in Colorado has created a unique work of art to always remember the pandemic.

Laura Weiss used 271 discarded Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vials to create a working chandelier she calls the “Light of Appreciation.” Weiss said she sees the project as a tribute to health care workers.

“It’s been very dark and very challenging, and yet I think we can find opportunities that come out of the darkness and the obstacles,” Weiss said.

Weiss aided in the vaccination effort when the shots became available, working with Boulder County Health. She said the chandelier shows appreciation for her fellow nurses.

“They don’t get enough pats on the back, and so if I can even just be a part of saying thank you, that feels pretty good,” Weiss said.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

