No. 12 LSU sweeps Bethune-Cookman ahead of SEC play

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 12 LSU (13-3) swept their series against Bethune-Cookman (5-10) before the start of Southeastern Conference play on Friday, March 18. The Tigers have one more midweek game against No. 18 Tulane (10-6) on Tuesday, March 15 before Texas A&M (10-5) comes to Baton Rouge.

After the Tigers mounted a comeback against the Wildcats to take game one 8-7 on Friday, March 11. LSU took care of business against Bethune-Cookman in the remaining two games erupting for 20 runs while allowing only one run on seven hits.

In the three games, LSU scored 28 runs on 34 hits, including 17 extra-base hits, and allowed seven runs, six earned. The Tigers also had an error in each of their wins over the Wildcats bringing their total to 32.

Cade Doughty led the way for the Tigers with six RBI and was 4-for-9 at the plate with two doubles and two home runs. Jacob Berry was 7-for-13 with four RBI and a pair of long balls, and Dylan Crews also had four RBI and two home runs while going 6-for-13 from the plate.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

