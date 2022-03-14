50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Maryland’s last public Confederate monument removed

Crews remove the stone base of the Talbot Boys Statue, Maryland's last public Confederate...
Crews remove the stone base of the Talbot Boys Statue, Maryland's last public Confederate statue, on the grounds of the Talbot County Courthouse, Monday, March 14, 2022.(Julio Cortez | Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTMON, Md. (AP) - A statue that was thought to be the last Confederate monument on a courthouse lawn in Maryland has been removed. The “Talbot Boys Statue” was relocated Monday.

The statue stood on the Talbot County courthouse lawn in Easton for more than a century.

The copper sculpture features a boy holding a Confederate flag and names the men from the Eastern Shore county who joined the Confederacy and died in the war.

After the county council voted to approve its removal in September, a coalition raised more than $80,000 to relocate it to a historic battlefield in Virginia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
KPLC received video of multiple officers on top of a person, who witnesses say was a 16-year-old.
DeRidder mayor responds to disturbance at high school basketball game

Latest News

The owners said they are hopeful to open as soon as they can, but minor set backs while trying...
Update on the reopening of Gigi’s Downtown in Lake Charles
The owners said they are hopeful to open as soon as they can, but minor set backs while trying...
Update on the reopening of Gigi's Downtown in Lake Charles
The "Just Imagine SWLA" process is moving along. Step 2, which involves "testing" is this week.
Just Imagine Southwest Louisiana announcing “10 catalytic projects” Tuesday
ESPN reported that after breaking his hip last month, Hall “had severe health complications...
WWE: Former pro wrestler Scott Hall has died
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to US Congress