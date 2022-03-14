Largest egg drop in Louisiana returns to Jennings

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our Savior’s Church announced that their annual egg drop event has returned, Lori Scott, executive assistant to Pastor Josh Belt said.

This free event will take place on April, 9, at the Jennings Parks and Recreation from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

A helicopter flies over the fields and drops over 50,000 plastic Easter eggs for the egg hunt. Once the helicopter has left, the kids will be allowed onto the field to collect the eggs, Scott said.

The egg drop is for children 12 years and younger and will take place with three age-specific drops (ages 0-4, 5-8 and 9-12), Scott said. There will be activities for the entire family such as: interactive inflatables, train rides, food trucks and photos with the Easter Bunny, Scott said.

Pre-registration is encouraged, Scott said. Register your child at www.EggDropLA.com.

If you would like more information about this event, contact Our Savior’s Church at 337-616-1777 or eggdrop@oscconnect.com.

