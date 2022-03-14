50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Largest egg drop in Louisiana returns to Jennings

Our Savior’s Church announced that their annual egg drop event has returned, Lori Scott,...
Our Savior’s Church announced that their annual egg drop event has returned, Lori Scott, executive assistant to Pastor Josh Belt said.(Our Savior’s Church)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our Savior’s Church announced that their annual egg drop event has returned, Lori Scott, executive assistant to Pastor Josh Belt said.

This free event will take place on April, 9, at the Jennings Parks and Recreation from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

A helicopter flies over the fields and drops over 50,000 plastic Easter eggs for the egg hunt. Once the helicopter has left, the kids will be allowed onto the field to collect the eggs, Scott said.

The egg drop is for children 12 years and younger and will take place with three age-specific drops (ages 0-4, 5-8 and 9-12), Scott said. There will be activities for the entire family such as: interactive inflatables, train rides, food trucks and photos with the Easter Bunny, Scott said.

Pre-registration is encouraged, Scott said. Register your child at www.EggDropLA.com.

If you would like more information about this event, contact Our Savior’s Church at 337-616-1777 or eggdrop@oscconnect.com.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
KPLC received video of multiple officers on top of a person, who witnesses say was a 16-year-old.
DeRidder mayor responds to disturbance at high school basketball game

Latest News

The owners said they are hopeful to open as soon as they can, but minor set backs while trying...
Update on the reopening of Gigi’s Downtown in Lake Charles
The owners said they are hopeful to open as soon as they can, but minor set backs while trying...
Update on the reopening of Gigi's Downtown in Lake Charles
The "Just Imagine SWLA" process is moving along. Step 2, which involves "testing" is this week.
Just Imagine Southwest Louisiana announcing “10 catalytic projects” Tuesday
A baby and its mother
Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women earns birth ready designation.
Lake Charles Memorial Hospital earns birth ready designation.
Lake Charles Memorial Women's Hospital earns birth ready designation