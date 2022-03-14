50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women earns birth ready designation.

A baby and its mother
By Amma Siriboe
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

It does not matter if it is your first or fifth, any mom giving birth wants to ensure she delivers a healthy baby in a safe facility, now Lake Charles Memorial Women’s Hospital has earned recognition for its practices.

Labor and Delivery Director, Kimberly Eaves says this designation recognizes the care the community has received for the last 19 years.

“We have an amazing labor and delivery postpartum area where we deliver anywhere from 150 to 200 delivers a month with amazing nurses, we have a level three neonatal intensive care unit here as well and we provide women surgeries as well as dental surgeries,” Eaves said.

Eaves also says the hospital’s mission is to provide safe care for women in Southwest Louisiana; They are also working to address health disparities and racial barriers.

“We’re actually going to begin doing bias training with our nurses to kind of help with these disparities and that just kind of shows them how to care for different ethnic groups, to really reach out to them and learn about different cultures so that they can take care of the whole patient,” Eaves said.

That training, along with a high standard of care and trusted staff is what has earned the hospital this designation.

