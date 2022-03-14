Lake Charles man accused of carjacking after fight

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of a carjacking after he and the vehicle’s owner got into a fight Saturday night, authorities said.

Sandil Joseph, 20, and another person traveled together to the 6100 block of Graywood Parkway around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, according to Major Kevin Kirkum, with the Lake Charles Police Department.

The other person said he and Joseph got into an altercation, at which point Joseph pulled out a handgun, struck him several times in the face, then took his vehicle, Kirkum said.

About 10 minutes later, officers responding to a report of a disabled vehicle in the 4200 block of College Heights found it was the vehicle Joseph was accused of taking, Kirkum said.

Joseph and another person were found near the vehicle, Kirkum said.

Joseph was arrested on the following counts:

Carjacking. Bond: $7,500.

Second-degree battery. Bond: $25,000.

Illegal carrying of a weapon. Bond $2,500.

Possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Bond: $2,500.

