Gov. John Bel Edwards addresses issues still facing Lake Charles since 2020 hurricanes

Governor John Bel Edwards discussed insurance struggles still facing Lake Charles citizens and business owners and outlined monetary proposals for Lake Charles
By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Governor John Bel Edwards discussed insurance struggles still facing Lake Charles citizens and business owners and outlined monetary proposals for Lake Charles infrastructure in his State of the State address today.

He mentioned three people affected by Hurricane Laura by name. All three were in attendance and recognized during Edwards’ speech.

Kerry Andersen is a former resident of Lake Charles forced to move because of Hurricane Laura. Edwards said she continues to battle her insurance company for a fraction of what she is owed, all while battling breast cancer.

“Her sole focus right now should be on fighting cancer, not fighting with her insurance company,” Edwards said.

Nicholas Perioux, owner of Pat’s of Henderson restaurant, has been forced to keep his business closed due to struggles with his insurance company, Edwards said.

“Had his payments been made on time, his restaurant would have re-opened by the end of 2020. Instead, it is scheduled to re-open this June,” Edwards said.

Edwards then discussed the Vineyard Christian Fellowship church’s struggles with their insurance company.

“Co-pastor George Rodrigues wasn’t able to get the insurance benefits the church was entitled to until last summer. In the meantime worship service was held in their outdoor pavilion in the sweltering Louisiana heat. The church’s facilities still aren’t back to 100%,” Edwards said.

Edwards also outlined a $1.1 billion infrastructure proposal for the state of Louisiana. Included in this proposal, is $100 million for renovations to the I-10 bridge.

