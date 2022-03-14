FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms arrive overnight, drying out for our Tuesday

We'll see scattered showers and storms make a return this evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Showers have been off an on throughout the morning hours and we’ll continue to see the chance for a few showers through the evening, but more widespread showers and storms will be possible overnight. Temperatures have remained relatively cool with most areas in the lower to middle 60′s, but a warm front will push through to help keep us on the mild side overnight.

Low end risk for a few strong to severe storms this evening (KPLC)

For those who have evening plans, you’ll want to grab the rain jacket and umbrella as rain chances will be increasing as we head into the late evening hours and especially after midnight. Temperatures will be falling throughout the overnight back into the middle to upper 50′s for early evening with many areas only starting out in the lower to middle 50′s. One thing that we’ll have to watch is the potential for a few stronger storms through the overnight as our cold front begins to approach the region. The greatest risk with the storms will be heavy rain, damaging winds and the potential for large hail. The risk remains low, but don’t be shocked if you are awoken during the middle of the night by some thunder or heavy rain. Storms will move out of the area by the time you head off to work and school on Tuesday morning. We’ll see some sunshine mixed with cloud cover Tuesday afternoon with highs managing to reach the lower 70′s.

We'll continue to keep temperatures comfortable the next few days (KPLC)

High pressure will build in as we head for Tuesday afternoon and through early Thursday before changes begin to arrive for late Thursday and into Friday. Sunshine will return for the middle of the week and that will mean more Spring like weather for us as temperatures will stay steady in the lower to middle 70′s for our afternoons with some cool overnights with lows dipping back into the lower and middle 50′s. Rain chances won’t disappear for long though as we see our next cold front beginning to approach late Thursday and into Friday as showers and storms will become more widespread during the overnight period. Once the front clears the area by Friday we will dry things out once more for the weekend and temperatures remain steady in the lower 70′s, so for now any plans for late next week and into the weekend look to be just fine.

We'll see scattered showers and storms make a return for Friday (KPLC)

Long range the forecast doesn’t look to change a whole lot as we see a cold front working its way through every 3-4 days with another round of rain possible heading into early next week. One positive thing is the fact temperatures don’t move a whole lot as we stay steady in the lower to middle 70′s right on through the next 10 days or so. For now keep the First Alert Weather App handy through tonight to track any of the showers and storms we may have as well as a tool in case any watches or warnings should be issued.

Several chances of rain still ahead over the next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.