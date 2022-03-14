Cowgirls hoping to power through recent struggles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cowgirls carry one of the toughest schedules every year, and this one is no different. Pokes coach James Landreneau said the tough out-of-conference slate is part of what makes his teams so strong come Southland play. However, after losing four straight, including being swept by Boise State at home, the Cowgirls are off to a less than ideal start.

“Adversity has it us and it’s ultimately how we handle it that’s going to determine how we play at the end of the season,” said Landreneau. “Once we get into conference play. If we let this divide us and break us and act like the season is over then it is, but if you actually get a little bit tougher and figure out and have a little bit of self-evaluation and make some adjustments at the plate. You are playing against good teams and you’re in it, you’ve just got to find a way to win it. we are just not in a good rhythm right now. It’s like we can’t get in a good rhythm and put everything together.”

Their upcoming schedule doesn’t do them any favors either. McNeese travels to Waco to face a Power-five Baylor team, but Landreneau is counting on his team to push through the adversity.

“We have some control to fix things this week. We know this week is not going to be easy. We will play a southern team that will come in Wednesday and go on to play a really talented Baylor team in a three-game series,” said Landreneau. “It’s a great opportunity to respond and a great opportunity to bounce back and you’re going to be challenged on the road mentally and physically on the road at their place. It’s a great opportunity. We still have opportunities in front of us to show we are a good team and prepare ourselves to be a good team and right now we have the pieces, we are just not playing well. That is what this week is about is how can we clean it up and do some self-evaluation and figure out how can we play better. we just have to start playing clean and that is where it starts at.”

Landreneau also emphasized this is why they play as tough of a schedule as they do, to expose his team’s weaknesses and build from there. McNeese hosts Southern on Wednesday night with hopes of getting back on the right track.

