Cowboys continue to establish a new identity

McNeese Baseball building an identity
By Zach Nunez
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a 6-2 start, the Cowboys have gone 3-5, although Coach Justin Hill expected this part of the season to be difficult facing ranked opponents like Louisiana Tech and LSU

“I think the schedule is doing what we thought it would do,” said Hill. “It’s testing some things and exposing some things but I think we are finding out a lot about our team right now. Everyone wants to win a few more than what they have, but there’s no rest for the weary, there’s no time to sit there and what you did wrong or any of those kinds of things, but you’ve got to move on and make the adjustments really quick.”

Part of that adjustment is still the transition to more of a small-ball-centric offense while also getting runners on base for their big bats.

“We don’t have throughout the lineup, we have some guys in the lineup but not throughout the lineup who can change the game with one swing,” said Hill. “We’ve got to do it differently and so we’ve known that we’ve got to get better at that, but we needed to have a little bit more production in front of Brad, in front of Tre. We needed to get somebody on because those guys are hitting with nobody on base a  little bit too often and so we are just trying to create as much length in the lineup and the needs are what the needs are and you have to match you personnel with that those things are.”

McNeese has six games left before southland play to find their identity starting by hosting Columbia on Tuesday and UL Lafayette on Wednesday

