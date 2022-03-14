City of Sulphur to host Easter egg hunt

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The city of Sulphur is hosting an Easter egg hunt with a special guest, the Easter Bunny, on April, 16, West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce said.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. and will continue until 10:30 a.m. on Heritage Square.

There will be a reserved zone for kids, prizes, food trucks and fun activities for all, WCCC said.

“If you are a local business and interested in setting up a booth with a game for the kids contact Josie White with the City of Sulphur,” WCCC said.

