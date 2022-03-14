50/50 Thursdays
Black Heritage Festival holds Gospel Extravaganza

By Cynthia Arceneaux
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - When you say “Black heritage,” you can’t help but think of the church, and soul-stirring gospel music that’s been a part of African American culture for hundreds of years. So it’s only fitting that this year’s Black Heritage Festival in Lake Charles would come to a close with a Gospel Extravaganza.

It’s a sound that resonates with the African American community all across this country, from big city to small town.

You hear it all the time, “We were brought up in the church.” It’s that strong connection to faith and music and rhythm that somehow gave you strength and courage even during hard times.

That’s what gospel music was back then, and still is.

From slavery to Jim Crow to the present times, African Americans have always leaned on gospel music for strength. It began when slaves sang songs in the fields to do their work, they were called “the old negro spirituals.”

And later in the Black church when freedom came, and then in the ‘60s, it became the soundtrack of the Civil Rights Movement. It’s something about those sounds that are uplifting to the spirit and gives you the courage to march on.

Church groups, singers, and dancers from throughout the Lake Area accomplished what they set out to do on this Sunday evening, and that’s feeding the souls of a community, one song at a time.

