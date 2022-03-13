50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 12, 2022

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 12, 2022.

Payton Bryce Guidry, 22, Sulphur: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000.

Camron Lashaw Godette, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; turning movements and required signals.

Brandale Rashon Johnson, 21: Domestic abuse battery: pregnant victim; domestic abuse battery: child endangerment; resisting a police officer with force or violence; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); battery of a police officer.

Tyrelle Travon Timmons, 32, Houston, Texas: Theft from $25,000 or more.

Johnaten Bernard Nero, 24, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

James Dean Laughlin, 42, Vinton: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000.

Dustin Lee Hume, 34, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; leased movables: obtaining by false representation, failure to return or surrender under 1000.

Isaiah Tayvon Jackson, 22, Iowa: Simple robbery.

