Southern University student killed in shooting; 2 teens arrested

A deadly shooting occured in the parking lot of the Cadence apartment complex around 1 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, according to officials.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives arrested two teenagers in connection with a deadly shooting that occured around 1 a.m. on Saturday, March 12 in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Scenic Highway, according to Baton Rouge Police Department.

A Southern University Baton Rouge student was shot and later died Saturday, March 12, university officials confirmed.

Police identified the victim as Javonte Barber, 22.

Police said they found Barber suffering from gunshot wounds near his vehicle in the apartment complex’s parking lot. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting was a result of a potential carjacking, according to BRPD.

According to Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD, two teenage boys, age 16 and 17, were charged with first degree murder and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

The shooting reportedly happened at the Cadence, an off-campus apartment complex that houses students. It is located on the corner of Scenic Highway and Harding Blvd.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

