Southern University student killed in shooting; 2 teens arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives arrested two teenagers in connection with a deadly shooting that occured around 1 a.m. on Saturday, March 12 in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Scenic Highway, according to Baton Rouge Police Department.

A Southern University Baton Rouge student was shot and later died Saturday, March 12, university officials confirmed.

This morning, a Southern University student was fatally wounded in an incident at the Cadence (formerly The Palisades), an off-campus student apartment complex near campus. — Southern University (@SouthernU_BR) March 12, 2022

Police identified the victim as Javonte Barber, 22.

Police said they found Barber suffering from gunshot wounds near his vehicle in the apartment complex’s parking lot. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting was a result of a potential carjacking, according to BRPD.

According to Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD, two teenage boys, age 16 and 17, were charged with first degree murder and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

The shooting reportedly happened at the Cadence, an off-campus apartment complex that houses students. It is located on the corner of Scenic Highway and Harding Blvd.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

