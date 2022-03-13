50/50 Thursdays
LSU basketball earns No. 6 seed in NCAA Tournament; preps underway with interim head coach

LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1)
LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers’ postseason fate has been determined and they have earned the No. 6 seed in the Midwest Region to face No. 11 seed Iowa State on Friday, March 18, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

If LSU wins their game against the Cyclones they will face the winner between No. 3 seed Wisconsin and No. 14 seed Colgate on Sunday, March 20.

It will be the second time in four years that LSU will be without their head coach as the Tigers were without Will Wade in the 2019 tournament. Tony Bedford led the Tigers to the Sweet 16 that season.

Will Wade was fired on Saturday, March 12, after accusations of five Level I violations. Assistant coach Kevin Nickelberry was named the interim head coach.

RELATED: Will Wade, Bill Armstrong fired from LSU

The Tigers have earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament in 2019, 2021, and 2022. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

