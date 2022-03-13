Gauthier's walk off home run lifts cowboys in extra innings

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Antonio Gauthier’s walk-off home run capped off the McNeese Cowboy’s (9-6) 4-3 win over Cal State Northridge (8-6) in 10 innings on Saturday afternoon at Joe Miller Ballpark. McNeese trailed, 3-2, with one out in the bottom of the ninth, before Brad Burckel hit a game-tying home run to right field paving way for Gauthier’s heroics. The Lake Charles native completed the comeback with his clutch hit, sending the Cowboys back into the win column.

The pitching staff would hold the Matadors at bay allowing two hits in the final six innings after giving up two runs in the third. Andrew Sheridan made his first start of the season, he pitched four solid innings allowing just two runs. Cameron Foster entered the ballgame to pitch the eighth inning down 3-1, Foster faced the minimum the next three innings and struck out three batters to earn him the victory.

Brian Shadrick and Burrell Jones served as the bridge to Foster as they combined strike out three and allow two hits in three innings.

Julian Gonzales went 2-for-5 at the plate with an RBI, Burckel and Gauthier also recorded multi-hit games.

