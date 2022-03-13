FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds build overnight, rain returning to start the new week

Temperatures fall through the first part of the overnight (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sunshine and some slightly warmer temperatures have returned for our Sunday afternoon as high pressure still has us locked in a quiet pattern. Winds have turned out of the south and that is allowing moisture to return and eventually cloud cover will as well through the overnight and it will lead to showers and storms heading into Monday and even Tuesday.

Rain chances increasing through the overnight (KPLC)

For any plans this evening the weather looks to be just fine as we continue to keep things on the clear side and temperatures will remain chilly as well. With winds back out of the south our temperatures through the evening won’t fall nearly as fast with most areas sitting in the lower to middle 50′s. Our lows for Monday morning will actually happen just after midnight and into the early ours of Monday as clouds increase and actually help to warm us as you head off to work and school. Expect our lows to be some 10-15 degrees warmer with areas in the middle to upper 40′s before warming into the middle and upper 60′s. Sunshine will be limited through the afternoon as our next system approaches the area and will also increase our rain chances. Showers and storms will be off an on throughout the day, but as the front approaches late Monday and into Tuesday our widespread rain chances will once again return.

Showers make a return to the forecast as we head into the afternoon (KPLC)

Rain chances will taper off the later we go into Tuesday and temperatures will be on the rise as we head back into the lower 70′s for the afternoon. High pressure will once again work its way into the area for Wednesday and the first part of Thursday, which will mean more sunshine and Spring like temperatures as most areas make their way into the lower and middle 70′s. Unfortunately, it’s short lived as our next front will approach late Thursday into Friday morning bringing yet another round of showers and storms. The one good thing is that temperatures look to remain fairly steady with no major swings even after the front passes as highs stay steady in the lower 70′s through next weekend. Overnight temperatures will be fairly pleasant and steady with lower to middle 50′s for the start of the week with a few upper 40′s sprinkled into the mix by late week.

Some heavy downpours possible for our Tuesday (KPLC)

Looking at the long range forecast we’ll see our afternoons slightly warmer with middle to upper 70′s by the middle of next week as a more settled pattern works its way in. Something that we of course will keep an eye on as we head over the next several days, but for now the focus will be the chance of rain to start the week. Thankfully with the dry conditions we are having flooding won’t be of any concern, but we could see an inch or two of rain over the next week.

With several chances of rain ahead, we see our rain totals increasing (KPLC)

