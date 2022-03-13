Families pile in for Port Wonder’s preview day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For years, the city of Lake Charles has been dreaming up an interactive and educational playground on the lakefront.

That dream became a reality Saturday as families piled into the Lake Charles Civic Center hoping to get a first glimpse at all the project will offer. Port Wonder will act as the new home for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Science Center, as well as the Children’s Museum.

“We lost our home during Hurricane Laura so we have been working so hard to rebuild our new home inside of Port Wonder,” Allyson Montgomery with the Children’s Museum said.

During their preview day, kids learned how to care for animals at mock veterinarian clinics plus got a look inside invasive species and skeleton. The project totals more than 20 million dollars. Investors say that funds interactive hubs with gallery spaces to learn about nature, health, S.T.E.M. technologies, and Louisiana culture.

“We’ll have a city gallery, we’ll have a Zydeco Hall that the kids will be able to dance and sing karaoke, a Calcasieu Pass Lighthouse climber that the kids will be able to climb all the way up and see out the windows onto the view of the lake,” Montgomery said.

“We’ll have aquariums there as well so the fish that we have just replicas of, they’ll be able to see them swimming around and the habitats and our artificial reef program,” Heather David with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said. “There’s a lot of different aspects of the Department that we’re able to pull in.”

Construction crews have already started breaking ground on the facility. There is a target finish date of late 2023.

