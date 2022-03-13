Early runs fall short in cowgirls double-header vs Boise State

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Scoring confined to single innings caused McNeese softball to fall short by three runs to Boise State in both games of Saturday’s doubleheader at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond.

“We are making mistakes in crucial situations, and we are paying for it,” said head coach James Landreneau. “If you get a crooked number on the scoreboard you need to be able to add some runs to it to win. I can see the fight in the players’ eyes and there is a ton of toughness in this group. We made some adjustments from Friday’s single game against Boise, and we didn’t make the same mistakes today. The talent is there, we just need hits in timely situations.”

Game 1:

The Cowgirls (10-12) picked up an early 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second; however, the Broncos (20-5) responded with four straight innings of scoring at least one run, leading to the 7-1 victory.

Key Moments:

Second Inning

McNeese took early 4-0 lead off two hits



The Cowgirls loaded the bases and Reese Reyna drew a bases loaded walk to score Chrislyn Moreno



A bases clearing triple by Alayis Seneca added three more runs to the Cowgirl lead (4-0)



Third Inning

The Broncos responded with three runs to cut the McNeese lead to 4-3



The Broncos scores two runs off an RBI single



A passed ball allowed Boise to add its third run of the inning



Fourth Inning

Boise State tied the game (4-4) on a sacrifice fly



Fifth Inning:

A two out RBI single up the middle gave the Broncos a 5-4 lead



Sixth Inning:

Boise closed out the game scoring two more runs off two solo home runs, raising the Bronco lead to 7-4



Game Notes:

Seneca led the Cowgirls at the plate with three RBIs and one hit (a triple)



Erin Ardoin, Crislyne Moreno, Adriana Ramirez, and Reese Reyna all scored one run apiece



Boise State outhit McNeese 9-3



The Cowgirls left four on base while Boise left eight



Both teams left three runners in scoring position



Both teams ended the game with five walks



Reliever Olivia Johnson (1-1) absorbed her first loss of the season earning one strikeout and giving up one hit and one run in 3.2 innings



In the circle for the Broncos, Taylor Caudill (7-3) picked up the complete game victory to improve to 7-3. She gave up three runs on four hits and struck out nine.



Game Two:

In the night cap, the Cowgirls were once again the first team to get on the board; however, by the end of the seventh inning the Broncos had built a 4-1 lead.

Key Moments:

First Inning

Seneca scored on a double steal to put the Cowgirls on the board



Fourth Inning

Boise State took a 3-1 lead by scoring three runs on three hits including an RBI double followed by an RBI triple



Seventh Inning

The Broncos increased their lead to 4-1 with a two out RBI single to centerfield



Game Notes:

Reyna led the Cowgirls at the plate going 2-2 with a walk



Gracie Devall and Seneca had one hit a piece



The Cowgirls left seven base runners stranded, one of which was in scoring position, while the Broncos left four



Both teams were scoreless for four innings



McNeese stole four bases



Whitney Tate (2-6) absorbed the complete game loss, giving up four runs on six hits with one



Boise State’s Hannah Bailey (8-1), who was the winning pitcher in Friday’s opening game picked up her second game of the series, giving up one run on four hits with six strikeouts



