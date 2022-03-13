Creole issues boil advisory, warns of low water pressure and possible outages

Creole, La. (KPLC) - Cameron Parish Waterworks District 7 has issued a boil water advisory for all customers.

Waterworks will begin to drain the water tower around 8 a.m. Monday, March 14, and customers may experience loss of water pressure immediately, according to the parish.

As soon as the tower is completely drained, Waterworks will attempt to kick on the wells to supply water back to residents.

Waterworks reminds customers that the wells will be running constantly for approximately four weeks, which will be stressful on the wells. Customers may lose water unannounced during this time.

