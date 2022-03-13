50/50 Thursdays
1 dead, 1 missing; search continues for missing fisherman

Searchers scour part of Toledo Bend Reservoir for a missing fisherman March 13, 2022. The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office received a call around 3:30 p.m. March 12 reporting that two fishermen had left the day before and never returned. The men were fishing near Sloan’s Camp on the northern part of the reservoir.(Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)
By Alex Onken and Tayler Davis
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Crews are searching Toledo Bend Reservoir for a missing man after the discovery of a body Saturday.

SPSO received a call around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12 reporting that two fishermen had left the day before and never returned. The men were fishing near Sloan’s Camp on the northern part of Toledo Bend Reservoir.

Deputies began their search soon after that. Later on Saturday night, a body was recovered, according to an SPSO Facebook post.

Crews with SPSO and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries remain on scene.

Posted by Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, March 13, 2022

“Sheriff Mitchell extends his deepest sympathies and prayers to the families,” the post goes on to say.

On March 6, another man apparently drowned at Toledo Bend Reservoir.

This is a developing situation. KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

