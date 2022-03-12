50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 11, 2022

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 11, 2022.

Oscar Gutierrez, 25: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; federal detainer.

Kevin Scott Deloach, 27, Sulphur: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; driving on right side of road, exceptions; resisting an officer.

Christopher Shane Charles, 52, Lake Charles: Forgery; bank fraud.

Samantha Kathleen Manuel, 33, Lake Charles: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Chaselin Keith Martin, 32, Iowa: Cruelty to juveniles.

Guy Samuel Smith, 53, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery.

