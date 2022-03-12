Sports Person of the Week - Reesie Jinks

Grant, LA (KPLC) - The Fairview Lady Panthers completed a three-peat after downing Oak Hill, 82-66, in the class B state title game. Freshman point guard Reesie Jinks showed up and showed out, scoring a double-double. For her efforts, she was named the game’s most outstanding player.

“When I got the MVP trophy, I was kind of shocked, but I was excited about it, and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my teammates,” said Jinks.

Jinks had big shoes to fill heading into the season replacing last year’s title game MVP, Rylee Jinks, who is Reesie’s older sister.

“My sister was the point guard last year and this year I had to step up and take her spot and be the point guard and it was a big step for me,” Jinks said.

Her father and head coach Kyle Jinks has now coached 12 championship basketball teams and in three of them one his kids have walked away with a couple trophies.

“The last three years every one of my own children was the most outstanding player in the state finals,” said Jinks. “It was hard for me to comprehend at the time, and it took a little while for it to sync in you know.”

While Fairview is Class B royalty with 11 championships in the last 16 seasons, this particular title is a special one.

“I’m super proud of our entire team,” Jinks said. “To see them grow and get to where they’re at and to win the state championship in the most improbable year that I’ve had since I’ve been here it was awesome it was really awesome.”

The Lady Panthers will replace one senior from this year’s team and looking ahead to next season, Jinks believes the team has what it takes to keep winning.

“We know what it’s like to win and whenever you know that feeling you want to do it again, so I feel like already knowing what it’s like to win you are going to want to get there again and we can do that if we work as a team,” Jinks said.

