Late power surge pushes Broncos past Cowgirls

LAKE CHARLES – Boise State, who received votes in this week’s USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll used the long ball Friday night for three of its four runs in the opening game of a three-game series against McNeese softball.

After three innings with both teams tied 1-1, Bosie State (18-5) pulled ahead of the Cowgirls with three consecutive innings of runs adding up to a final score of 4-1.

The Cowgirls (10-10) were able to put traffic on the bases and extend innings with two out hits and walks; however, there was an absence of big hits to score the baserunners.

“Boise’s pitcher gave us six walks so we should have been able to score some runs to take some pressure off our pitcher and defense,” said head coach James Landreneau. “We knew they were a good team coming in, so tomorrow we need to make some adjustments at the plate. We showed signs of good swings against good pitching at UL-Lafayette on Tuesday. Today was not a very good day for us.”

Key Moments:

First Inning

Boise State opened the game with a leadoff solo home run to take a quick 1-0 lead



Alayis Seneca scored to tie the game 1-1 due to a prolonged run down between first and second by Toni Perrin



Fifth Inning

The Broncos broke the tie with an RBI single to retake the lead 2-1



Sixth Inning

Boise State increased their lead to two (3-1) off another solo home run



Seventh Inning

A third Bronco solo home run raised the score to 4-1



Game Notes:

Five out of the seven Cowgirl runners left on base were within scoring position



Crislyne Moreno led the Cowgirls with two hits and was credited with one stolen base



Josie Willingham had one hit, one stolen base, and two walks



Starting pitcher Whitney Tate (2-5) absorbed the loss, giving up three runs on five hits with two strike outs in 5.1 innings



Boise State’s Hannah Bailey (7-1) threw a complete game, giving up one run off four hits, two strike outs and six walks



Boise State’s Kelsey Hall went four for four at the plate including two home runs, two singles, and three RBIs



Next Game:

The series will continue Saturday, March 12 with a doubleheader at 1 p.m. at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.