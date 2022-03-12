How to discuss the Russia/Ukraine conflict with your children

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Trying times - a war coupled with a pandemic. Even for adults, it can be difficult to fathom the displacement, conflict and tragedy for Ukrainians.

The financial hardships we’re experiencing here in the West may cause overwhelming feelings of helplessness and exhaustion. Lake Area counselors say not to let those feelings spill over into your family life, because children will sense it and worry.

“You want to reaffirm to your kids that they are safe, that this war is across the ocean,” therapist Joel Daugherty said. “Yeah, we may have certain repercussions that we experience, particularly in gas prices, but we’re not going to experience the physical direct effects of war here in the United States.”

Therapists recommend not exposing young children to the Russia/Ukraine conflict, and explain to older kids that they can’t trust all information circulating on social media.

“You particularly have to monitor your kids’ intake with the TV on all the time and with the computers up, we have a constant barrage of fighting and artillery shells,” Daugherty said.

Counselors agree, inevitably, children will be exposed to the violence. As they struggle to make sense of it all, they’ll turn to parents. Therapists say it’s vital to approach that conversation carefully. They also recommend providing children an opportunity to chip in on the humanitarian efforts overseas.

“Maybe we’re going to give my allowance to a humanitarian relief agency, maybe we are going to write a letter to a soldier - something to make them feel like I’m helping these people in some way,” Daugherty said.

Therapists say it’s important to remember the situation is outside of our control. However, if you do need outside help with yourself or your family, never be afraid to reach out for counseling.

