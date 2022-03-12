FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freeze likely tonight, turning warmer over the next few days

Winds relax this evening and our temperatures fall quickly (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Winds have remained elevated this afternoon as wind gust remain some 25-30 mph at times, but those will be relaxing as we head through the overnight hours. The downside to that will be temperatures cool very quickly and most areas will experience a frost or freeze for Sunday morning before sunshine warms us into the afternoon. Warmer weather is on the way as we head into next week, but that will come at the price of showers and storms heading into Monday.

If you have plans to head out this evening, you’ll want to grab the jacket and eventually the coat as temperatures fall back into the upper 40′s through early evening and then will quickly reach the upper 30′s by late evening. Skies will remain clear and wind will relax so you plans won’t see any issues from the weather, but make sure to bring you plants inside tonight and protect the crops as a freeze is likely. A Freeze Warning is in effect starting this evening and going through early Sunday morning for Calcasieu, Jeff Davis, Beauregard, Allen and Vernon Parish. Temperatures won’t be cold enough to effect pipes, but expect most areas to be in the upper 20′s to the north and lower 30′s for areas a little farther south. Sunshine does return for Sunday and that will help to warm us into the lower 60′s so make sure to get out and enjoy the nice weather especially with the lighter winds.

High pressure that has settled in for the weekend will make its way to the east with time and that will allow moisture to return starting Sunday, but it will really increase heading into Monday and Tuesday as our next system begins to approach the region. Rain chances will make a return starting later in the day on Monday and will continue to make its way through the area for Tuesday as well. Scattered showers and downpours will be around for both days and thankfully temperatures will be fairly warm with afternoon highs in the upper 60′s to near 70 both days. Warmer weather will make a return through the middle of the week as highs stay steady in the middle 70′s through the end of the week. Thankfully things dry out for us for Wednesday and Thursday before our next system begins to approach to end the week.

Looking at the long range forecast even with a few fronts expect our temperatures don’t take too much of a dip as the lower to middle 70′s continue into the start of the following week. Rain chances will be highest Thursday night into Friday morning as the next front arrives, but by the time the weekend arrives. For now, make sure to bundle up as temperatures take a dive overnight before we begin to warm things up into next week.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

