Father calling for change after losing son to suicide

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - Tragedy in Moss Bluff - 15-year old-Joshua Borel took his own life this week. Now an outpouring of support and calls for an end to bullying.

Jeremy Borel is sharing his son’s story, hoping what happened to Joshua never happens again. His emotional plea was echoed by students at Sam Houston High School.

“My son shot himself, and he was alone. That’s - that’s the thing that hurts me the most. There was nobody there with him,” Jeremy said.

Jeremy remembers his son’s final moments, that Monday morning.

“I woke him up. He was about 30 minutes late for the bus. I say hey Josh, you got 15 minutes. He was never late, he was always 5:30 in the morning, woke up before me some days,” Jeremy said.

Just a few hours later, it was learned Josh took his own life.

“He walked outside and didn’t say anything to anybody,” Jeremy said. “He was barefoot. He left his phone on the bed.”

While his family may never know exactly what led Josh to suicide, many are pointing to bullying.

“We didn’t know about it [bullying] here. We lived in Merryville before we came to Moss Bluff. And he was bullied heavily - racism and because he was awkward, he was shy, he was a soft kid.”

The Sam Houston High School sophomore didn’t tell his parents about any issue at school, but stories of his battles have now reached his family.

“All boys need to know that man up doesn’t mean anything anymore. It’s okay to talk about your feelings. It’s okay to be weak sometimes,” Jeremy said. “I just wish he would have talked to me more. I wish I would have asked more, I really do.”

Many friends, classmates, and community members are now showing their support.

“I’m really going to miss him. Josh was such a good friend. You couldn’t get Josh anywhere else. Josh was a one time offer. You got Josh and the greatness that was Josh,” friend Ryerson Russell said.

Sam Houston students gathered at the school Friday morning to sign cards and release balloons in Josh’s honor. Many then attended a visitation for the teen wearing shirts calling for action that read “Justice for Joshua” on the front and “Stop Bullying” printed on the back.

“Stuff like this could have not even happened. All this could have been prevented. Mental health is real and bullying is real. And things should have been dealt with before this,” classmate Madison Sonnier said.

“There has to be a way these kids can go to someone and those people need to be part of the solution, not just an outreach to talk with. They need to be a part of the solution,” Jeremy said.

A young man gone, and a father left begging something changes.

“One hundred percent, I forgive my son. I forgive anybody that was bullying my son. I just don’t want it to happen again. I need something to change at the school,” Jeremy said. “I need something to change so this doesn’t happen to somebody else’s kid, somebody else’s kid doesn’t feel like they have nowhere to go.”

This isn’t the first suicide to rock Sam Houston High School. In fact, we know of several in the last 10 years. We asked the Calcasieu Parish School Board how many students have been lost to suicide. We’re told they don’t keep those statistics.

While CPSB did not comment on what happened this week due to confidentiality, it did give 7 News copies of its policies regarding bullying, training that staff undergoes, and resources available to students.

If you need help or someone to talk to, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Community members are planning an “Anti-Bullying Walk” in Moss Bluff Sunday, March 13 at 12 p.m. The march will begin at the Moss Bluff Market Basket and end at the high school track. Organizers are asking those who attended to wear orange and white to show support.

A community forum to discuss anti-bullying and suicide awareness will be held on Tuesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. at Cross Roads Church in Moss Bluff located at 338 N. Highway 171 in Lake Charles.

