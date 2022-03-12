Cowboys Drop Game 1 to CSUN, 9-6.

LAKE CHARLES- Notwithstanding a 14 hit effort by the offense, the McNeese Cowboys (8-6) dropped game one of the weekend series to Cal State Northridge (8-5), 9-6.

The game-tying run stood at home with two outs in the ninth inning, but the Cowboys couldn’t push the equalizer across on a rainy afternoon at Joe Miller Ballpark.

The weather conditions had little effect on the offenses as the two teams combined for 29 hits.

Starting pitcher Chance Stone was tagged with the loss after being removed in the fourth inning.

For CSUN, starting pitcher Blake Sodersten threw eight innings, allowed three earned runs, and allowed 11 hits with no walks. He struck out five. Jakob Simons and Ali Camarillo drove in two runs apiece.

Key Moments:

T1: Andrew Sojka’s sac-fly scored Graysen Tarlow, CSUN 1-0.

B1: Brad Burckel hit a double and later stole home as he and Tre’ Obregon III executed a double steal.

B1: Peyton Johnson’s infield single to first scored Obregon III, McN 2-1.

B2: Braden Duhon singled to start the inning, Schuyler Thibodaux moved him to second with a sac bunt, Julian Gonzales drove Duhon home with a double to center, McN 3-1.

T3: Reid Bourque saved a run making a diving grab as he robbed Kai Moody of a hit.

T4: CSUN used six singles in the inning to score four runs, CSUN 5-3.

B4: Bourque tripled to center.

T5: Sac-fly by Mason Le scored Sojka, CSUN 6-3.

B6: Duhon and Thibodaux singled back-to-back.

T8: The Matador’s plated three runs on five hits in the inning, CSUN 9-3.

B9: Peyton Johnson cleared the bases with a 3 RBI double to score Burckel, J. Gonzales, and Kade Hunter, CSUN 9-6

Notes:

Five Cowboys had multiple hits: Burckel, Obregon III, Johnson, Harden, and Duhon.

Peyton Johnson added four ribbies, his fifth multi-RBI game this season.

Bourque’s triple was the 10th of his career.

Kade Hunter pinch-hit in the ninth and singled up the middle.

Grant Rogers pitched 4.1 innings in relief, Brett Payne logged 1.2 innings.

Next Game:

The Cowboys will take on Cal State Northridge at 2 PM tomorrow, March 12th, at Joe Miller Ballpark.

