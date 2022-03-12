Arrest in fentanyl overdoses of West Point cadets in Florida

50/50 Thursdays
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in connection with the fentanyl overdoses of a group of U.S. Military Academy cadets and others at a Florida vacation home during spring break.

Police in Wilton Manors, Florida, say six men and a woman overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine and were taken to hospitals.

Authorities said late Friday that they have made an arrest and continue the investigation.

Florida officials have only identified the patients as college students from the state of New York.

However, a spokeswoman from the U.S. Military Academy said five West Point cadets were involved, and four of them were hospitalized.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

