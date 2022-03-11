50/50 Thursdays
VIDEO: Walgreens burglarized in Moss Bluff

By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Walgreens pharmacy store in Moss Bluff, LA was burglarized in the morning hours of February, 16, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Video shows suspect punching out the glass of the front door before entering the building.

“The suspect entered the pharmacy and stole medications and then fled north-bound on foot,” Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory said.

Any information on the suspect’s whereabouts can be reported by calling Crime Stoppers at 439-2222, or by going to facebook.com/crimestoppersoflakecharles

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

