Two Iowa men cited for hunting deer from public road

(Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two Iowa men are accused of hunting deer from a public road, during the night, out of season, authorities said.

Corporal Zachary Meche, an enforcement agent with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, cited Alex M. Bebee, 29, and Kinnley B. Howard, 29, for hunting deer during a closed season, hunting deer during illegal hours and hunting deer from a public road.

An officer with the Kinder Police Department found two harvested deer in ice chests in the bed of Bebee’s truck during a traffic stop, according to Adam Einck, spokesman for the LDWF.

When Meche arrived and questioned the men, BeBee admitted he and Howard killed the deer in the early morning hours of March 6 off Abie Fontenot Road in Jeff Davis Parish, Einck said.

Meche seized the deer and donated the meat to a local charity, Einck said.

Einck said hunting deer during illegal hours and hunting deer during a closed season brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail for each offense. Hunting deer from a public road carries up to a $350 fine. The men may also face civil restitution totaling $3,249 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.

