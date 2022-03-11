50/50 Thursdays
Trinity Baptist Church collecting medical supplies for Ukraine

Trinity Baptist Church is collecting medical supplies to send to Ukraine to aid during the...
Trinity Baptist Church is collecting medical supplies to send to Ukraine to aid during the Russian military invasion.
By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Trinity Baptist Church is collecting medical supplies to send to Ukraine to aid during the Russian military invasion, Michael Smith, Director of Communications at Trinity Baptist Church said.

“The war in Ukraine has already led to a catastrophic humanitarian crisis,” Smith said.

A church member from Ukraine is scheduled to speak during Trinity’s service on March, 13, at 10:45 a.m. in the central venue and after she speaks, the church will have a special time of prayer for her and Ukraine, Smith said.

A list of supplies needed, a prayer guide, and an opportunity to give to support displaced Ukrainian families can be found on the church’s website at tbclc.org/Ukraine.

