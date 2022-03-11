SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 10, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 10, 2022.

Patrick Solomon Stepney, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; no reflectors on a bicycle.

Reginald Lee Pryor, 41, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 (4 charges).

Christopher Dewaine Johnson, 76, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Timothy James Scarborough, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Caddy Joseph Lewis III, 43, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Marcus Allen Williams, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Destin Dakota Burnworth, 25, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000.

Damien Terrell Miller, 42, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Jeremy Wayne Langham, 31, Duson: Probation violation, contempt of court.

Hunter Allen Hebert, 23, Sulphur: Contractor fraud under $5,000.

Trelon Nolan Guillory, 20, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $5,000; contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Christopher Allen Lebaron Jr., 36, Sulphur: Property damage under $1,000; burglary; contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a firearm by a felon; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000; resisting an officer by flight.

Javonte Jamul Richard, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule III drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; probation detainer (2 charges).

Oscar Perez, 36, Spring, TX: Contractor fraud under $25,000.

Preston Ty Davis, 44, Vidor, TX: Theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more.

Sunni Jo Blanchard, 36, Ragley: Theft under $1,000; trespassing; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Ericka Karisha Williams, 34, Sugarland, TX: Aggravated assault with a firearm; cruelty to juveniles; assault.

Brandon Joseph Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Contempt of court; trespassing; property damage under $1,000.

Sakata Jockell Clophus, 27, Baton Rouge: Possession of stolen firearms under $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Freddie Darren Cole Jr., 51, Sulphur: No reflectors on a bicycle; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.