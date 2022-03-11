No. 7 McNeese drops back-and-forth game to No. 3 New Orleans

KATY, Texas – Third-seeded New Orleans rallied from an eight-point second-half deficit and held on to defeat seventh-seeded McNeese 82-78 in a Southland Conference men’s basketball quarterfinal clash at Leonard E. Merrell Center on Thursday night in a game that felt much closer than the narrow margin indicated.

McNeese coach John Aiken got emotional last night following his team's final game of the 2022 season.



"They signed up for something that was hard as heck. They signed up to practice in a rec center that was built while FDR was president."#McNeese pic.twitter.com/iTX8bNkFr8 — Brady Renard KPLC (@RenardSports) March 11, 2022

The Privateers (18-12) will now square off against second-seed Southeastern Friday at 7:30 p.m. CT with the winner advancing to Saturday’s championship game. The two teams split the regular-season series, with UNO winning at home on January 20 and Southeastern getting a home win on February 24.

“They really challenged us in so many ways,” said UNO head coach Mark Slessinger. “It was a very tough game across the board.”

First team All-Southland Conference guard Derek St. Hilaire helped the Privateers to the finish line by scoring 16 points, including seven of his eight free throw attempts. Teammate Troy Green also delivered at the line for UNO, going 9-for-11 from the charity stripe on his way to a game-high 21 points.

“Coach always talks about poised, even during practice,” said Green. “Us being cool, calm, and collected comes from (Coach Slessinger).”

UNO’s defense came to life down the stretch, holding McNeese (11-22) without a field goal over the final 6:44 of the contest.

Both teams came out of the gate in a nip and tuck affair in which neither team could find an edge to allow for breathing space. Despite a slow start offensively, UNO relied on its free throw shooting to stay close while the Cowboys were able to use a balanced offense to keep its upset bid alive.

McNeese’s offense began to betray them near the end of the first half. The Cowboys fell into a hole that saw them unable to convert a basket for nearly four minutes, going 1-for-7 in that span. Meanwhile, UNO’s offense remained steady during a 10-3 run that turned a 28-28 tie into a 38-31 edge heading into the final four minutes of the first half.

The scoring drought finally snapped as the Cowboys used a 7-2 spurt to close within 40-38 at intermission. It was the McNeese defense that turned the tables, shutting out the Privateers over the final 3:08 of the half. UNO missed its last six shots and seven of its final eight to take its shooting percentage to 46 percent.

McNeese managed to find some breathing space near the midway point of the second half. The Cowboys again put New Orleans into a scoring skein, holding the Privateers scoreless over a span of over three minutes while using a 6-0 run over a stretch of 1:42 to give them a 49-44 lead with 14:03 remaining.

After UNO moved to within 53-52 on a Daniel Sackey layup, the Cowboys stormed back with a 7-0 run that included a Trae English three-pointer, an explosive tip-back dunk from Christian Shumate and an English steal that led to Harwin Francois’ driving layup that gave McNeese a 60-52 lead at the 10:38 mark.

“Teams make runs,” said St. Hilaire of McNeese’s run. “When we just play the way we know how to play, it will end up fine.”

The Privateers used a stretch in which they shot better than 80 percent from the field to come within 70-68 following Jahmel Myers’ layup with 6:31 left as both teams shot at a blistering pace throughout much the second half.

UNO completed its comeback when Myers knocked down a jumper that tied the score at 70-all with just 4:29 remaining in regulation before D’Ante Bell’s free throw allowed the Privateers to resume control, albeit a slim 71-70 lead with 4:07 on the clock. A pair of freebies from St. Hilaire helped stretch the margin to 73-70.

McNeese was unable to score for more than five minutes and watched its hopes slide away when free throws from Troy Green and a hook shot from Tyson Jackson stretched UNO’s lead to 77-70 with 2:27 left, finishing its closing 11-0 spurt before a pair of free throws from Scott at the 1:34 mark finally put the Cowboys back into the scoring column.

English hit a pair of free throws to bring McNeese within 79-76, but Hilaire countered with a pair of own to bring the UNO lead to 81-76, all but securing the win.

“I’m proud of the fight and proud of the effort,” said McNeese head coach John Aiken. “I hate the end result, but I’m really proud of these guys, and our young guys stepped up.”

Despite the loss, Aiken felt very confident about the path his team is taking.

“I believe these guys are going to be the future of this league,” he said.

