Jeff Davis Sheriff issues parking reminder prior to opening of Lacassine Pool

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the Lacassine Pool prepares to open on Tuesday, March, 15, in Jeff Davis Parish, Chief Deputy Chris Ivey is reminding drivers of parking rules.

The entrance gates will open at 6:20 a.m. Parking in the roadway will be allowed one and a half hours before sunrise, Ivey said.

Parking on Illinois road is not permitted. Regulations passed in 2014 prohibit fisherman from camping overnight on roads entering the pool.

Jefferson Davis Sheriff deputies, Cameron Parish Sheriff deputies and Fish and Wildlife agents will be patrolling, Ivey said.

