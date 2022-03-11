50/50 Thursdays
Increase in traffic fatalities nationwide since start of the pandemic

Increase in traffic fatalities since 2020
By Haley Weger
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fewer people were on the roads at the start of the pandemic, but even so, people have died in traffic crashes in record numbers, officials said.

“Over the past two years in the state of Louisiana, we have seen some very scary statistics when it comes to roadway fatalities,” said Amber Ashworth, SWLA Regional Transportation Safety Coordinator.

Ashworth said she expected the number of roadway fatalities to decrease in 2020.

“We had many people not traveling,” Ashworth said. “Yet, in spite of that, we continued to have roadway fatalities. In fact, more roadway fatalities than we had in the past couple of years.”

Then, she thought 2020 would be an outlier.

“But in 2021 the state of Louisiana has reached a number of fatalities our state has never seen,” said Ashworth.

The total was 997 fatalities to be exact - and Southwest Louisiana has not been resistant to increasing numbers.

“We increased from 2020 to 2021 by a minimum of 15 deaths on our roadways,” said Ashworth.

Ashworth said many of accidents can be prevented.

“We no longer say car accidents, because 99 percent of them are avoidable,” said Ashworth.

So why are these numbers not lower?

“We are showing increased numbers in impaired driving, increased numbers in speeding, increased numbers in unrestrained drivers,” said Ashworth.

Another factor is distracted driving - which is not just texting behind the wheel.

“It can be as little as your mood. Right now our moods in our state and our region are not like they’ve been before,” said Ashworth. “We’re suffering on so many levels.”

So - what can we do as drivers to keep Louisiana roadways safe?

“We need to not drive distracted, we need to not drive impaired.,” Ashworth said. “If you feel different, you’re going to drive differently.”

Ashworth said another factor is likely the decrease in police officers on the roadways, as they are stretched thin because of the pandemic, and because less people going into professions like law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

