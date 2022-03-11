Free legal advice clinic Saturday at Harvest Community Center

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A free legal advice clinic will be held Saturday at Harvest Community Center in Morganfield.

The clinic is for civil matters only, not for criminal matters.

The Ask-a-Lawyer Walk Up Legal Clinic is from 10 a.m. until noon at 4590 Corbina Road. It is sponsored by First Presbyterian Church and the SWLA Law Center.

