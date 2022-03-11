FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold and rainy evening ahead, sunshine returns for the weekend

Winds could gust 35-40 mph at times (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Clouds have continued to build in this afternoon and that has allowed a few showers and downpours to develop as well through the morning hours. Rain chances will be on the rise as we head into the afternoon and evening hours as our next cold front approaches the region and that will also mean strong winds at times with gust of 35-40 mph at times. Sunshine will make a return for the weekend as high pressure builds in, but out temperatures will be on the cooler side.

Temperatures close to freezing by tomorrow morning (KPLC)

If you have plans to head out this evening make sure to take the rain coat and umbrella with you as showers and even a few storms will make a return ahead of an approaching cold front. The best chance for rain will be starting late afternoon and lasting through early evening and then the attention will turn towards our temperatures falling quickly through the overnight hours. One thing that will also create a problem will be the winds as they will really begin to pick up in intensity as the front approaches with gust easily 35-40 mph at times, so it will be important to tie down any loose items that you may have in the backyard. A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 6 p.m. this evening and go through Saturday at Noon. Starting out Saturday morning it will be a cold one as temperatures will fall back into the lower and middle 30′s, so the heavier coats will need to be brought out once again and you may need to keep that through the afternoon as well with highs only into the middle 50′s.

Winds will be an issue starting tonight and into Saturday (KPLC)

High pressure will build in for the weekend so the positive news is that sunshine will be abundant for both Saturday as well as Sunday so outdoor plans will be okay, it will just be on the chilly side. We will see temperatures warming a little for Sunday afternoon with highs reaching the lower 60′s, but not before we see a cold start with some upper 20′s and lower 30′s possible. That will bring the chance for frost and a freeze so you’ll need to bring any plants in that are sensitive, but pipes should be okay as temperatures remain just warm enough. Warmer weather will be arriving for much of next week as highs will be bouncing back into the lower 70′s, but that will come at the price of rain and a few storms for both Monday as well as Tuesday with our next system approaching from the south and west.

Our next system will move back into the area early next week (KPLC)

Through the middle to ending part of next week the warmer weather will remain in the forecast as highs stay steady in the lower to middle 70′s, but rain chances won’t be going away for good as another system moves towards Friday. Even with all of the rain in the forecast it won’t be a bad thing as we remain well below average for this time of year, but with the increased rain opportunities hopefully it will help to get us back on track. For now make sure to bundle up if you plan on heading out through the weekend and keep the rain gear handy through the evening hours.

Models continue to shower warmer weather over the next 6-10 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

