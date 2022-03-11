Calcasieu School Board releases anti-bullying policies

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Following a call by many in the Moss Bluff community for more to be done against bullying, the Calcasieu Parish School Board has released the policies and measures it takes to prevent bullying.

Joshua Borel, a 15-year-old Sam Houston High School student, took his own life this week.

Community members and classmates are calling for change following his death.

The school board released its policies, which include measures, resources and employee training undertaken to prevent bullying.

Statutory definition of bullying

Louisiana State Legislature:

C. Definition of Bullying. “Bullying” means:

(1) A pattern of any one or more of the following:

(a) Gestures, including but not limited to obscene gestures and making faces.

(b) Written, electronic, or verbal communications, including but not limited to calling names, threatening harm, taunting, malicious teasing, or spreading untrue rumors. Electronic communication includes but is not limited to a communication or image transmitted by email, instant message, text message, blog, or social networking website through the use of a telephone, mobile phone, pager, computer, or other electronic device.

(c) Physical acts, including but not limited to hitting, kicking, pushing, tripping, choking, damaging personal property, or unauthorized use of personal property.

(d) Repeatedly and purposefully shunning or excluding from activities.

(2)(a) Where the pattern of behavior as provided in Paragraph (1) of this Subsection is exhibited toward a student, more than once, by another student or group of students and occurs, or is received by, a student while on school property, at a school-sponsored or school-related function or activity, in any school bus or van, at any designated school bus stop, in any other school or private vehicle used to transport students to and from schools, or any school-sponsored activity or event.

(b) The pattern of behavior as provided in Paragraph (1) of this Subsection must have the effect of physically harming a student, placing the student in reasonable fear of physical harm, damaging a student’s property, placing the student in reasonable fear of damage to the student’s property, or must be sufficiently severe, persistent, and pervasive enough to either create an intimidating or threatening educational environment, have the effect of substantially interfering with a student’s performance in school, or have the effect of substantially disrupting the orderly operation of the school.

View the entire law here.

CPSB Policies

You can view the CPSB policy on bullying here. We also have a prohibition against bullying which can be viewed here.

CPSB Resources/Trainings

The Calcasieu Parish School Board has a Bullying Reporting Form readily available for students, parents/guardians, school employees or someone else. This form is always available on our district website. These forms can be turned into a school employee. Upon receipt of these forms, our employees quickly step into action to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations and work to resolve the situation.

All employees who interact with students complete a mandatory 2-hour bullying employee training annually.

Regarding Suicide Prevention and Awareness training, CPSB principals, teachers and counselors receive annual training using QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer/Respond) Question, Persuade, Respond, research

based professional training program. Our routine Suicide Risk Assessment process includes a Student Safety Plan, Postvention Plan and student information flyer on Suicide Prevention for Families.

CPSB does have a crisis counseling team that provides trauma-informed counseling for incidents such as this. This team visited Sam Houston to provide support the same day as the incident and other times since.

CPSB requires that High School Students have the Suicide Prevention Hotline on every student ID, readily accessible to them at any time. Most middle schools have included the Suicide Hotline on student IDs as well. We also have posters, cards and magnets in school libraries and throughout our schools with the Suicide Prevention Hotline and website and Crisis Counseling Text Hotline 833.TXT.Teen (833.898.8336).

Sam Houston High School also has the P.I.L.O.T. (Peer Initiative Leaders of Tomorrow) program in place on campus. This program was designed by CPSB school employees of Sam Houston High School. The purpose of the P.I.L.O.T. program is suicide prevention and to prevent suicides by treating the contributing factors of suicide: bullying, grief, depression, anxiety, and abuse. CPSB is partnered with Kay Dore Counseling center to have counselors meet with students privately with parent permission at no cost to students to counsel them for before mentioned issues as well as other student needs.

CPSB and McNeese State University secured a grant through United Way to have school counselors trained as QPR Instructors. This provides an expert and trained professional on our campuses. CPSB and McNeese are also working together to provide QPR Suicide Prevention and Awareness training in our schools and communities throughout the parish.

CPSB has adopted Suite360 as our social emotional learning curriculum. Suite360 Student provides a consistent delivery of social-emotional learning aligned with the CASEL framework and competencies. Students are assigned and have access to a broad range of topics including grief, empathy, compassion, coping skills, seeking help, and managing trauma.

These lessons also include the topic of Suicide Prevention and Awareness. Some of these titles include, “Protecting Yourself from Suicide,” “Warning Signs of Suicide,” “Suicide Prevention During Times of Change,” “Bullying and Suicide Prevention,” as well as other titles that address the topic on age-appropriate levels. All teachers and staff have access to Suite 360 Staff with topics on well-being and information on student lesson topics.

All parents of CPSB students have access to Suite360 Parent. This program offers multimedia lessons that provide engaging social emotional learning experiences. Any parent of a CPSB student can access Suite360 Parent by going to the following URL https://calcasieu.suite360sel.org/ and clicking “Sign Up” then enter the School Activation code “calcasieu”.

In addition, this week the school has held or will be holding a moment of silence, a support ceremony, and a suicide awareness dress day.

