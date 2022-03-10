50/50 Thursdays
Westlake Police searching for burglary suspect(Westlake Police Department)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The Westlake Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect that burglarized a local business.

The suspect was caught on security camera footage at a local business that was burglarized. They reportedly left the scene in a grey 2014 Ford F150 with the Texas license plate NWC9547.

Authorities ask anyone who might recognize this person or vehicle to contact the Westlake Police Tip line at 337-240-7633 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

