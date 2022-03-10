Week 1 of Live at the Lakefront moved to Panorama

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA and First Federal Bank of Louisiana has announced a modified version of Live at the Lakefront Week 1 due to inclement weather, Devan Corbello, executive director for the Arts & Humanities Council said.

Panorama will now be the host location of the event, which begins at 7 p.m. Friday. The band The Main Entrée will play at 7 p.m. and Justin Martindale and the Backstabbers will play at 9 p.m.

“When hosting outdoor events, there is always a possibility of unpredictable weather. However, we are thankful for community partners who step up to help us to continue to host Live at the Lakefront in a modified fashion,” Corbello said.

Live at the Lakefront weeks two and three will continue as planned at the Amphitheatre at the Civics Center.

MARCH 18: St. Louis Catholic High School show choir; Swampland String Band; Red Dirt Revue; headlined by Jarvis Jacob & the Gents.

MARCH 25: Lake Charles College Prep marching band; Bluesiana Red; McNeese Jazz Ensemble; headlined by The Flamethrowers.

For more details on the event, please visit www.artscouncilswla.org

