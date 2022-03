SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 9, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 9, 2022.

David Paul Cavalier Jr., 38, Sulphur: Trespassing; property damage under $50,000; contempt of court.

Evan Dwayne Taylor, 22, DeQuincy: Battery of a dating partner; battery; property damage under $1,000.

Rysean Tyrese Jackson, 22, Little Rock, AR: Contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more.

Dalton Michael Tomplait, 36, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; bank fraud; theft under $1,000.

Clay Henry Stanley, 45, Sulphur: Molestation of a juvenile.

Jason Edwin Langley Jr., 24, Elmer: Contractor fraud worth under $25,000.

Reginald Glenn Fontenot, 66, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Tamyra Mckyee Stevenson, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Angelo Marquez Budwine, 24, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Veronica Cook Snider, 36, Vinton: Theft under $25,000; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Vincent Gerald Wilson IV, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; open alcoholic beverage containers in a vehicle; disturbing the peace.

David Lee Baldwin Jr., 52, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

David Jordan Hoffpauir, 31, Sulphur: Resisting a police officer with force; child endangerment; domestic abuse.

Dominick James Mott, 21, Bridge City, TX: Property damage under $500; possession of stolen things worth under $5,000; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Greg Jeffery Deleon, 49, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Frank Devin Dunn, 41, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug.

