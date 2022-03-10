New plant expected to bring over 200 jobs to Jeff Davis Parish

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - More job opportunities are coming to Jeff Davis Parish. Greenberry Industrial, a Washington-based fabricator and contractor, announced that it is in the process of converting a shipyard into a manufacturing plant in Jennings.

The previous company, Gulf Islands, vacated the shipyard over a year ago. Seizing what president and CEO of Jeff Davis Economic Development Creed Romano calls the perfect opportunity, he and other parish officials worked to secure a tenant to bring back jobs and commerce.

“It broke my heart seeing something that big with that much potential, I just knew I needed to find a way to get that back into commerce,” Romano said.

Romano explains that the site is a good fit for the company, as the current facility provides the proper bones, meaning only minor improvements need to be made for a speedy process.

The company will create 100 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $62,000 plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 144 indirect jobs, for a total of 244 new jobs.

“Gulf Island was one of our biggest employers in the parish, so replacing those lost jobs of almost 400 will definitely help to generate income in this parish where it’ll help local businesses that are here now,” Ronnie Petree, chairman of the Jeff Davis Economic Development board said.

“We look forward to partnering with the community in growing our business, while investing in the Jennings site and hiring new Greenberry employees from the local area,” Greenberry CEO Jarrett Pugh said in a statement.

Greenberry is investing $500,000 to retrofit the facility with updated equipment. Installation is underway, and hiring is expected to commence in late March.

“They’ve already taken control of the sight and will be doing some minor improvements, just making sure it’s cleaned up and ready to go,” Romano said. “I believe the hiring process will start very soon. I am talking a matter of weeks.”

