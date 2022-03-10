50/50 Thursdays
Shining the spotlight on local women for International Women’s Day

By Haley Weger
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s International Women’s Day - dedicated to celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women across the globe. Today we’re shining the spotlight on four local female business owners.

“I’m so happy and I’m so proud of women that they go out and they reach their goals and I think today is a day of celebration,” said Vicki Nezat.

While International Women’s Day aims to uplift women, so many are doing that daily, like Vicki Nezat, owner of Victoria’s on Oak.

“I think here at Victoria’s we celebrate women every day,” said Nezat.

Susie Book, owner of Expressions, works to do the same. Especially after working for years to start her own business.

“I didn’t have anyone backing me. I was a single 20-year-old, didn’t have credit, I’ve never gone and gotten a business loan. I just kept working really hard, making whatever I could make to resell, and reinvesting in my business, said Susie Book.

“Starting up, getting loans in the 90′s was a little harder for women, than it was for men,” said Nezat.

They’re fighting hard for success, even when faced with challenges.

“In hard times, this community has come back and said we’re with you, we support you. That feels really good as a woman, it really does,” said Nezat.

Like-minded business women, Gabrielle Wainwright and Ashley Frantz, say the key - is supporting each other.

“Teaming up with other women business owners is so important because they support you, and they get it,” said Frantz.

“You can’t really do it all by yourself which is why it’s important to have friends in business, especially other women friends,” sad Wainwright.

All, hoping to inspire the next generation.

“I could teach my daughter how to own a business because hopefully that’s what she wants to do one day. She loves business already, she’s had her own little businesses,” said Frantz.

“Just keep going no matter what,” said Wainwright.

International Women’s Day has been celebrated now for more than a century. It first began in 19-11.

