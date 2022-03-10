50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage

Mississippi police have charged Brenda Dennison and Adrian LeSure after they say they...
Mississippi police have charged Brenda Dennison and Adrian LeSure after they say they discovered evidence of the couple locking their grandchildren in a dog cage.(Tate Co Sheriffs Office)
By Hannah Wallsmith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC/Gray News) - A Mississippi couple is charged with felony child abuse after being accused of locking their grandchildren in a dog cage.

Tate County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report from East Tate Elementary School of a student telling their teacher they get locked in a cage at home when they get in trouble, WMC reported.

Investigators along with Child Protective Services went to the home in Tate County, Mississippi. Deputies say they found a metal cage with a locking device and enough evidence to believe at some point children had been placed inside the cage.

The grandmother of the child, 51-year-old Brenda Dennison and her boyfriend, 52-year-old Adrian LeSure, were arrested and charged with felony child abuse.

Sheriff’s office says four children were living in the home at the time of the incident and have been placed in CPS custody.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted

Latest News

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an...
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens
FILE - San Diego Padres left fielder Allen Cordoba passes a logo for Play Ball, an initiative...
Test for MLB players will be how deal looks to them in ‘26
The Russian military's attempts to control Ukraine's energy infrastructure have rung alarm...
Officials fear Russia is targeting Ukraine's nuclear sites
Caleb Rogers is accused of using a department-issued gun to try to rob a casino on Feb. 27, the...
Las Vegas Metro officer accused of using department’s gun in casino robbery
Ukrainian troops continue to fight against Russian troops as they inch closer to the capital of...
Russian forces closing in on Ukraine's capital