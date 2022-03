BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first game of LSU’s three-game baseball series against Bethune-Cookman is starting a little earlier than originally planned due to the threat of severe weather.

LSU officials said the first pitch on Friday, March 11, will be thrown at noon instead of 6:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s game against Bethune-Cookman has been moved up to 12:00 p.m. CT due to forecast of severe weather. pic.twitter.com/yRvHtiowAw — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 10, 2022

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.