No. 6 LSU beats McNeese, 6-3

LSU Baseball
LSU left fielder Gavin Dugas (8)
LSU left fielder Gavin Dugas (8)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 6 LSU (10-3) bounced back from a disappointing weekend to defeat McNeese (8-5), 6-3, in a midweek contest at Alex Box Stadium on Wednesday, March 9.

Will Hellmers (2-0) picked up the win. He allowed just one hit and gave up no runs in three innings of work. He threw threw three strikeouts.

“We have a lot of respect for McNeese and their program, and they have a really good pitching staff, so this is a good win for us,” said LSU head coach Jay Johnson. “We’re going to play in a lot of games like this during the season where you need significant pitches and at-bats at key moments in the game. I was really pleased with how this game unfolded and how our players responded in challenging situations.”

Gavin Dugas hit a two-run homer in the second inning to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead. It was his first home run of the season. He finished 3-for-3 on the night with two RBI and one run scored.

LSU right fielder Jacob Berry (14)
LSU right fielder Jacob Berry (14)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Jacob Berry hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to put the Tigers up 3-1. He also had a two-run double in the eighth inning.

The Tigers will host Bethune-Cookman in a three-game series from March 11 through March 13.

CLICK HERE for more information.

